College Sports South Carolina football’s biggest weight gainers, losers since the spring

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team released its official 2019 roster this week just ahead of SEC Media Days.

That means we can see who gained or added the most weight coming off spring practice.

Gamecocks biggest gainers:

DE Tyreek Johnson up 15 pounds, 255 to 270

LB Damani Staley up 15 pounds, 220 to 235

RB Caleb Kinlaw up 12, 190 to 202

DL Joseph Anderson up 10, 270 to 280

WR Darius Rush up 10, 185 to 195

K Will Tommie up 10, 160 to 170

Buck Rodricus Fitten up 10, 235 to 245

TE Evan Hinson up 10, 235 to 245

LB Eldridge Thompson up 10, 215 to 225

DL Jabari Ellis up 8, 272 to 280

DT Javon Kinlaw up 8, 302 to 310

OL Sadarius Hutcherson up 8, 312 to 320

DL Zacch Pickens up 7, 293 to 300

K Alexander Woznick up 7, 158 to 165

TE Kyle Markway up 7, 243 to 250

DL Devontae Davis up 7, 284 to 291

Biggest weight losers:

Buck Daniel Fennell down 20, 245 to 225

OL Jordon Carty down 13, 323 to 310

RB Kevin Harris down 10, 235 to 225

DL Cameron Johnson down 8, 310 to 302

TE Traevon Kenion down 7, 242 to 235

WR Josh Vann down 7, 192 to 185

RB Lavonte Valentine down 5, 195 to 190

P Christian Kinsley down 5, 250 to 245,

LB Noah Vincent down 5, 220 to 215

DE Kingsley Enagbare down 5, 265 to 260

LB T.J. Brunson down 5, 235 to 230