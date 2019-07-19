Former top 60 recruit transferring from Clemson

Why has Clemson’s defense had success vs. ACC offenses? Clemson football defensive back Tanner Muse speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football defensive back Tanner Muse speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte.

Clemson cornerback Kyler McMichael has entered the transfer portal, The State confirmed Friday afternoon.

The rising sophomore and former top 60 recruit played in 12 games a year ago, recording two tackles in 101 snaps.

McMichael was listed as a backup behind starter A.J. Terrell on Clemson’s post-spring depth chart, which was released last week.

McMichael was one of several Clemson cornerbacks to miss portions of spring practice with injuries. With McMichael and Mario Goodrich banged up for much of the spring, receiver Derion Kendrick was moved to cornerback.

Kendrick impressed, eventually earning a starting spot alongside Terrell.