What is South Carolina getting in Nick Muse? His brother, a Clemson safety, weighs in

South Carolina added a tight end to its roster this summer with the addition of transfer Nick Muse from William & Mary.

A star from South Carolina’s biggest rival knows Muse’s game well and believes the Gamecocks are getting a player with a lot of potential.

Clemson safety Tanner Muse is the older brother of Nick Muse and has watched Nick play football for years. He broke down Nick’s strengths and weaknesses when meeting with the media at the ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte last week.

“He’s definitely more of a receiving type of tight end. He can get open pretty good. He’s got good moves,” Tanner said. “He definitely needs to work on his blocking and things like that... He’s bigger than me, but he’s definitely a receiving tight end.”

Nick caught 30 passes for 453 yards in seven games, with three starts as a freshman at William & Mary in 2018. He decided after the 2018 season that he wanted to transfer to a Power 5 school, and Tanner helped him with the recruiting process.

“All of these schools were calling him across the country and I was trying to get him to take as many visits as he could, just make sure he knew where he wanted to go,” Tanner said.

As for Tanner’s response when Nick told him he had decided on South Carolina?

“He told me that and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not the place I would have sent you, but if you love it then so be it. I’ll support you no matter what,’” Tanner said laughing. “We always try to help and critique each other’s game as much as we can when we get to see each other. So he loves it there and I’m going to support him.”

Nick is hoping to have a waiver approved that would make him immediately eligible for South Carolina this upcoming season. If that does occur, Nick and Tanner would face off in Columbia in November.

Either way, Tanner is glad that his younger brother found a new home where he feels comfortable, even if it is at Clemson’s rival in Columbia.

“He just felt like that would be the best place for him to play as much as he wanted to. He definitely wanted to go to a Division I school and Power 5 school,” Tanner said. “So that and then just being able to play early on. He enjoyed coach (Will) Muschamp and he said he really took in coach (Bobby) Bentley as the tight ends coach there. He just had a good relationship with them.”