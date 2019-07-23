Two top Gamecocks commits get bumps in 247 rankings; Doty now a top-75 player

A versatile Luke Doty excited to join USC’s ‘great QB room’ Learn more about Myrtle Beach High quarterback Luke Doty, the Gamecocks' quarterback commitment for the 2020 class. (Audio by Phil Kornblut // Photos by The State and The Sun News) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn more about Myrtle Beach High quarterback Luke Doty, the Gamecocks' quarterback commitment for the 2020 class. (Audio by Phil Kornblut // Photos by The State and The Sun News)

The latest 247 Sports composite football rankings are out, and a couple South Carolina commits made moves up.

Quarterback Luke Doty is up 10 spots to the No. 74 player in the country. Defensive tackle Alex Huntley moved up nine spots to 173.

Four-star tailback MarShawn Lloyd, the team’s top recruit, slipped to No. 40 overall.

A few other shifts for Gamecocks players:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

WR Mike Wyman: Down 57 spots to 231

LB Mohamed Kaba: Down one spot to 233

OT Tyshawn Wannamaker: Down five spots to 371

WR Da’Qon Stewart: Down three spots to 457

Gamecocks defensive end target Jordan Burch remains No. 1 in the country, while running back target Tank Bigsby moves up to No. 31 from No. 50.

The composite rankings take into account Rivals and ESPN as well as 247’s own rankings.

Overall, South Carolina’s 2020 class is No. 19 nationally and No. 9 in the SEC. At 14 players with a pair of transfers, it should have nine spots left.