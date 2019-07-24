How are USC’s freshmen doing at the SC Pro Am? Well, watch this Trae Hannibal dunk

Sindarius Thornwell talks Jermaine Couisnard, expectations for USC’s team Former South Carolina star Sindarius Thornwell looks ahead to the 2019-20 Gamecocks team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina star Sindarius Thornwell looks ahead to the 2019-20 Gamecocks team.

Jermaine Couisnard hit 40 points for a second straight game, Keyshawn Bryant dropped 42 and had a buzzer-beating shot and Gamecock legends Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier were in the house, but Tuesday night’s biggest moment might have belonged to Trae Hannibal at the South Carolina Pro-Am.

In the first half of a game that featured Thornwell, Seventh Woods and Jair Bolden, Hannibal took an in-bounds pass, dribbled six times and lifted for a one-hand slam over an opponent.

Naturally, Heathwood Hall exploded.

It's only the second night of action at the @SCProAm and @GamecockMBB freshman @_AgentZer0_ just had the dunk of the Pro-Am. Check out the fastbreak dunk that had everyone at Heathwood Hall buzzin! #ThatBoyGood pic.twitter.com/uWyyAiTWVX — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) July 24, 2019

Hannibal is one of four freshmen in Carolina’s 2019 recruiting class, but perhaps the one most known to Gamecock fans. The Hartsville High School graduate committed to Frank Martin’s program in June 2018 and went on to end his prep career with a 62-point, 20-rebound performance.

“He reminds me of Duane (Notice),” Thornwell said of the listed 6-foot-1, 217-pound Hannibal. “Not really the shooting part of it, but the body build, the defense. That part reminds me of Duane.”

The 6-2, 225-pound Notice was a key piece to USC’s Final Four run in 2017. Three seasons later, Hannibal will make his debut in garnet and black.

Here’s how the freshmen are doing through two SC Pro-Am games:

Hannibal: 21 points, 4 rebounds a game

Wildens Leveque: 17 points, 9 rebounds a game

Jalyn McCreary: 22 points, 10 rebounds a game

Trey Anderson: 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds a game

The Pro-Am continues Thursday.

South Carolina Pro-Am schedule

THURSDAY - JULY 25

6 PM JETS VS. HONDA OF COLUMBIA

7:15 PM LEEVY’S VS. CHICK-FIL-A TWO NOTCH RD

8:30 PM BERNIES CHICKEN VS. HOOD CONSTRUCTION

SUNDAY - JULY 28

2 PM Championship

*All games to be played at Heathwood Hall.