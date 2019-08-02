Dabo wishes Tavien Feaster well as he makes move to USC: ‘He’s a great player’

What addition of Tavien Feaster means for USC running backs The State's Ben Breiner breaks down the impact of the South Carolina football team adding Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster to the Gamecocks' running back room. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The State's Ben Breiner breaks down the impact of the South Carolina football team adding Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster to the Gamecocks' running back room.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney had nothing but kind words to say Friday for running back Tavien Feaster, who announced earlier in the week he would transfer from the Tigers to in-state rival South Carolina.

“I wish him all the best in all [games] but one of them, for sure,” Swinney said as Clemson opened preseason practice. “It’s no different whether he’s going to your rival or whether he’s going to someone else on your schedule. That’s kind of where where we are with college football now. You’re going to see that more and more.

“We certainly wish him well. He was a model student-athlete for us. He’s a great player.”

Feaster had 222 carries for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons at Clemson, but his opportunity for carries behind Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Etienne was uncertain heading into the 2019 season.

His arrival will boost a USC tailback corps that includes three seniors in Rico Dowdle, A.J. Turner and Mon Denson, as well as potential impact freshman Kevin Harris . Dowdle, Turner and Denson rushed for between 654 yards and 294 yards last year.

“He’s moved on to a different situation for himself,” Swinney said. “There was nothing negative about it in our conversations. It’s just what he felt like he needed to do. It doesn’t mean I agree with it, but that’s his decision.”

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Feaster, who will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer, also considered Virginia Tech before choosing the Gamecocks.

No one at South Carolina can discuss Feaster until he’s officially added to the roster, which is expected to happen in the next few days.

USC coach Will Muschamp did say this Thursday as the Gamecocks held their annual media day: “We’re going to do what we’ve got to do to help our football team. Every football decision we make in our organization is about winning.”

Feaster has yet to be cleared to practice, according to a source. The running back is waiting on his grades to be posted and to be officially graduated from Clemson. His father told The State this past week week the worst-case scenario is that he will he cleared early next week to join the team for workouts.

Feaster was considered a four-star prospect and the 29th-best player in the country when he signed with the Tigers in 2016. He averaged 6 yards per carry during his career at Clemson and could quickly challenge for Carolina’s starting job.

“I didn’t think I was in a bad position at Clemson, but personal reasons are why I left,” Feaster told The State in May.

Feaster is the second Clemson Tiger to transfer to South Carolina in the past two years — defensive lineman Josh Belk joined the Gamecocks prior to the 2018 season after spending spring practice with Clemson, but Belk left the Gamecocks after the regular season.

“When a guy graduates, they’ve earned the opportunity to do what they want to do,” Swinney said. “At the end of the day he’s a young man I care about, a young man I respect, a young man I love; always will. [He was] a valuable member of our team while he was here.”