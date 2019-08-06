South Carolina basketball begins 2020 recruiting class by landing local big man

What Frank Martin thinks of in-state recruiting and USC’s efforts to keep players home South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin goes deep on recruiting the state and the Gamecocks' historical success of keeping prospects at home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin goes deep on recruiting the state and the Gamecocks' historical success of keeping prospects at home.

A local big man is the first member of South Carolina’s 2020 recruiting class.

Patrick Iriel, a listed 6-foot-10, 225-pound center from A.C. Flora High School, has committed to the Gamecocks. Iriel was also offered by the likes of Georgia Tech, Butler, Southern Cal and Cincinnati.

USC coaches saw a lot of Iriel during the spring and summer as he ran on the same AAU team (Upward Stars Southeast) with Gamecock targets Myles Tate, P.J. Hall and Ja’Von Benson. While Tate has committed to Butler and Hall doesn’t have the Gamecocks among his final five, Benson (Ridge View) is taking an official visit to USC next month and Iriel will be a Gamecock next year.

The 2020-21 Carolina roster is poised to include a good bit of in-state flavor with Iriel, Trae Hannibal (Hartsville), Seventh Woods (Hammond), Jalyn McCreary (Greenville Legacy Charter) and walk-on Mike Green (Myrtle Beach Christian Academy).

Iriel, ranked by 247Sports as SC’s best fourth-best prospect, averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks last season for AC Flora.

A.C. Flora coach Joshua Staley thinks Iriel is just scratching the surface with his potential and sees him playing both power forward and center in college. He also raved about Iriel’s work ethic and constant need to be in the gym to work on his game.

“He got to this point from his work ethic,” Staley said. “I think his ceiling is nowhere near what he wants to be. His motor works really hard. He keeps the bad emotions out of the game. You never know when he is struggling. He plays with a high motor and is a gym rat.”

Iriel’s pledge combined with Woods, a North Carolina transfer, becoming a scholarship player next year technically means USC is at its 13-scholarship max for 2020-21. However, that could change with transfers and the possibility of A.J Lawson’s early entry to the NBA Draft.

USC remains involved with national top 80 prospects Earl Timberlake and Matt Cross.