Where CBS ranks the Gamecocks among all 130 FBS football teams

Will Muschamp lays out team concerns as 2019 preseason practice begins South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season.

Prognosticators have already pegged South Carolina football as being in line for a challenging year, with one of the toughest schedules in the land.

And CBS doesn’t seem too bullish on their outlook before the season.

In a preseason 1-130 ranking, Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks came in at No. 45 in the country. That puts South Carolina ninth among SEC teams, one spot ahead of Kentucky, 13 behind Mississippi State and 22 behind Missouri.

The ranking has Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State in its top five.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The South Carolina schedule includes Nos. 1 (Clemson), 2 (Alabama), 4 (UGA), 8 (Florida), 14 (Texas A&M), 28 (Missouri) and 46 (Kentucky).

The Gamecocks are in the early portion of August camp, having just added former Clemson tailback Tavien Feaster to the roster.

USC opens the 2019 season in Charlotte against UNC. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — North Carolina (2-9 last season)* 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 7 — Charleston Southern (5-6) noon, SEC Network

Sept. 14 — Alabama (14-1) 3:30 pm, CBS

Sept. 21 — at Missouri (8-5)

Sept. 28 — Kentucky (10-3)

Oct. 12 — at Georgia (11-3)

Oct. 19 — Florida (10-3)

Oct. 26 — at Tennessee (5-7)

Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt (6-7)

Nov. 9 — Appalachian State (11-2)

Nov. 16 — at Texas A&M (9-4)

Nov. 30 — Clemson (15-0)

*in Charlotte