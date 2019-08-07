College Sports

‘Unbelievable honor.’ Frank Martin will be at the Hall of Fame for a special reason

Frank Martin will soon follow in the footsteps of Mike Krzyzewski, Tom Izzo, Pat Summitt, Roy Williams and more.

South Carolina’s basketball coach will be at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month as he joins the Naismith Coaches Circle. Established in 2015, the Naismith Coaches Circle was created to “recognize those coaches that have impacted their communities, players, other coaches, and society in a positive manner,” according to HoopHall.com.

Krzewski, Izzo, Summitt and Williams are among previous inductees to the circle. Martin this year will be with Denny Crum, Cotton Fitzsimmons, John MacLeod, Jeff Capel and Glenn Wilkes.

“Unbelievable honor,” Martin tweeted.

From a USC press release: “The unveiling of the newest members to the Naismith Coaches Circle will take place Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 AM and is open to the public. In the prominent Naismith Courtyard located at the north entrance of the museum, multiple newly engraved granite benches will be unveiled. Alongside the sculpture of the first coach of basketball, Dr. James Naismith, these granite benches are dedicated to those who promote the values inspired by the First Coach – teamwork, determination, self-respect, leadership, initiative and perseverance.”

Andrew Ramspacher has been covering college athletics since 2010, serving as The State's USC men's basketball beat writer since October 2017.
