USC releases 2020 football schedule. The final stretch is brutal

South Carolina Gamecocks football released its 2020 schedule on Wednesday, featuring games at home against Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M for Will Muschamp’s team.

The 2020 schedule is here pic.twitter.com/TMYPPztuDz — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) August 7, 2019

South Carolina 2020 Football Schedule

Sept. 5 — vs. Coastal Carolina

Sept. 12 — vs. East Carolina

Sept. 19 — vs. Missouri*

Sept. 26 — at Kentucky*

Oct. 3 — at Florida*

Oct. 10 — vs. Tennessee*

Oct. 17 — Bye Week

Oct. 24 — vs. Texas A&M*

Oct. 31 — at Vanderbilt*

Nov. 7 — vs. Georgia*

Nov. 14 — at LSU*

Nov. 21 — vs. Wofford

Nov. 28 — at Clemson

