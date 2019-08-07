College Sports

USC releases 2020 football schedule. The final stretch is brutal

Will Muschamp lays out team concerns as 2019 preseason practice begins

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season. By
Up Next
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season. By

South Carolina Gamecocks football released its 2020 schedule on Wednesday, featuring games at home against Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M for Will Muschamp’s team.

South Carolina 2020 Football Schedule

Sept. 5 — vs. Coastal Carolina

Sept. 12 — vs. East Carolina

Sept. 19 — vs. Missouri*

Sept. 26 — at Kentucky*

Oct. 3 — at Florida*

Oct. 10 — vs. Tennessee*

Oct. 17 — Bye Week

Oct. 24 — vs. Texas A&M*

Oct. 31 — at Vanderbilt*

Nov. 7 — vs. Georgia*

Nov. 14 — at LSU*

Nov. 21 — vs. Wofford

Nov. 28 — at Clemson

This story is breaking and will be updated

Profile Image of Greg Hadley
Greg Hadley
Greg Hadley is the beat writer for South Carolina women’s basketball and baseball for GoGamecocks and The State. He also covers football and recruiting.
  Comments  