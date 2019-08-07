College Sports
USC releases 2020 football schedule. The final stretch is brutal
South Carolina Gamecocks football released its 2020 schedule on Wednesday, featuring games at home against Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M for Will Muschamp’s team.
South Carolina 2020 Football Schedule
Sept. 5 — vs. Coastal Carolina
Sept. 12 — vs. East Carolina
Sept. 19 — vs. Missouri*
Sept. 26 — at Kentucky*
Oct. 3 — at Florida*
Oct. 10 — vs. Tennessee*
Oct. 17 — Bye Week
Oct. 24 — vs. Texas A&M*
Oct. 31 — at Vanderbilt*
Nov. 7 — vs. Georgia*
Nov. 14 — at LSU*
Nov. 21 — vs. Wofford
Nov. 28 — at Clemson
