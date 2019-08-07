Longtime UNC soccer coach is stepping down

UNC assistant women’s soccer coach Bill Palladino, left, talks with head coach Anson Dorrance, and goalkeeper coach Chris Ducar. Palladino is stepping down from the program. cliddy@newsobserver.com

Bill Palladino, a long time assistant on the UNC women’s soccer team, is stepping down, the school announced Wednesday.

“My time as part of the University of North Carolina women’s soccer program has been life defining. The best way to describe my job since I first started coaching almost forty years ago is idyllic,” Palladino said in a statement released by the school. “As I depart, I will take with me all the wonderful relationships I have established as the dominant memory of my part of this incredible experience.”

Palladino has been on Anson Dorrance’s staff since 1980. Palladino will continue to coach at the club level as an assistant with North Carolina Courage.

After playing for the Tar Heels from 1069-73 under Dr. Marvin Allen, Paladino joined the women’s staff after serving as an assistant for the men’s team from 1977-79. At the time Dorrance coached both the men’s and women’s teams.

Palladino, who has served as the defensive coordinator during his time in Chapel Hill, has been a part of 22 national titles, 21 ACC Tournament titles and 22 ACC regular season championships.