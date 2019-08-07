Clemson self-reports 13 secondary NCAA violations for football. Here’s the breakdown

See Clemson kick off the Spring Game in 360 Watch the Clemson football team run down the hill into Memorial Stadium in this 360 video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the Clemson football team run down the hill into Memorial Stadium in this 360 video.

Clemson Athletics released its self-reported violations to the NCAA from the 2018-19 school year to The State on Wednesday.

The violations are all secondary and include 13 involving the football program. Here is a breakdown of the violations:

Football

July 17, 2018: Student-athlete appeared in a (redacted) that was promoted by a (redacted) on social media.

Aug. 6, 2018: Student-athlete appeared in a social media promotion of a (redacted) after (redacted).

Aug. 30, 2018: Staff sent out a printed questionnaire mailer to 221 prospective student-athletes which included general correspondence related to life-skills programming prior to September 1 at the beginning of their junior year in high school.

Oct. 17, 2018: Confetti was utilized by institutional staff during a photo shoot that took place during a prospective student-athlete’s official visit.

Nov. 21, 2018: A prospective student-athlete received electronic correspondence that was sent by the sport staff prior to September 1 of their junior year of high school.

Jan. 3, 2019: On (redacted date) 2018 the institution publicized the signing of a prospective student-athlete who had not signed with the institution.

Feb. 5, 2019: Student-athlete received payment from an owner of a private residence to work on three occasions and was compensated above the going rate for the work that was completed.

April 14, 2019: Sport staff provided ground transportation cost that exceeded the institutions mileage rate.

May 23, 2019: Nonscholastic sport team took an unofficial visit to Clemson’s campus after they had reported on call for travel to a competition in another state.

May 30, 2019: Sport staff provided a meal and per diem for the same meal to student-athletes.

May 30, 2019: A prospective student-athlete and two of his high school coaches obtained special seating during an institutional intrasquad scrimmage.

May 31, 2019: Sport student worker allowed two high school coaches to stay at his home while on campus attending Clemson’s high school coaching clinic.

June 20, 2019: Staff posted a picture and live updates of student-athletes engaging in voluntary athletically-related activities on a social media account.