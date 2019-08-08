College GameDay heading to Clemson for opener against Georgia Tech

What Trevor Lawrence learned from his first season of college football Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to undefeated season as a freshman Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to undefeated season as a freshman

Clemson’s opener against Georgia Tech will have a little extra excitement.

College GameDay is coming to town for the Week 1 game as Clemson hosts the Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The show will be broadcast from 6-8 p.m., with the first hour on ESPN and the second hour on the ACC Network.

The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network and will be the first live game on the ACC Network, which launches on Aug. 22.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The GameDay set will be set up on the concourse level of Memorial Stadium.

Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew will be in town for the matchup, which is also Georgia Tech’s first game under new head coach Geoff Collins. Herbstreit’s sons Tye and Jake are walk-ons at Clemson and are in their first season with the Tigers.