Photo Gallery: NC State football practices in full pads | 08.06.19

N.C. State quarterbacks Matthew McKay (7), center, along with Devin Leary (13), left and Bailey Hockman (16), right, prepare to take a snap during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver Tabari Hines (4) gets ready before the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver C.J. Riley (19) makes the reception during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren laughs during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State center Grant Gibson (50), along with the offensive line including Joe Sculthorpe (71), center right, and Emanuel McGirt Jr. (74), right, warm up before the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State guard Joe Sculthorpe (71) blocks defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (92) during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) runs drills during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Will Dabbs (38) makes the reception during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson (66) laughs during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver Tabari Hines (4) pulls in the reception during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Matthew McKay (7) prepares to throw during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Dave Huxtable talks with linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver Keyon Lesane (85) tucks the ball after making the reception during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper laughs as he talks with the quarterbacks during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) runs drills during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) throws during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State running back Trent Pennix (26) runs a drill during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) makes the reception during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State offensive tackle Emanuel McGirt Jr. (74) prepares to block during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) warms up before the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver Tabari Hines (4), right, looks to get past safety Khalid Martin (25) during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Matthew McKay (7) runs a drill during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019. N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) is to the right.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver Tabari Hines (4) pulls in a pass during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State linebacker Vi Jones (31) runs a drill during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterbacks Matthew McKay (7), center, along with Devin Leary (13), left and Bailey Hockman (16), right, prepare to take a snap during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) runs drills during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State cornerback Shyheim Battle (27) runs a drill during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Matthew McKay (7) warms up during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu (79), right, drills with Kennan Solomon (76) during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Matthew McKay (7) talks with wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper, left, talks with head coach Dave Doeren during the Wolfpack’s practice in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com