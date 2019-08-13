Gamecocks to break out 1980s throwback uniforms

Get to know the 2019 Gamecocks Some USC players sat down with us to discuss what it's like being part of the team. The Gamecocks are doing a training camp before the season begins. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some USC players sat down with us to discuss what it's like being part of the team. The Gamecocks are doing a training camp before the season begins.

At some point this season, South Carolina football will break out some old school looks.

Under Armour has USC throwback jerseys for sale on their website. The new gear is an homage to the program’s look in the 1980s and part of the company’s “School Heritage” line.

The uniforms are connected to the sport’s 150th anniversary celebration. The school’s football Twitter account teased an announcement Tuesday, and the Gamecocks are expected to announce details soon related to when the jerseys will appear in a game.

Maryland on Tuesday announced it would wear throwback jerseys for its homecoming game. Notre Dame will also take part in the throwback promotion.

The Gamecocks won eight or more games four times in the 1980s. That run included George Rogers’ Heisman run to start the decade in 1980, and after a pair of coaching changes, the Joe Morrison era.

Morrison coached the Black Magic 1984 team that went 10-2, starting 9-0 and rising to No. 2 in the polls. A few years later, the team went from a power-running option team to a pair of pass-heavy squads that made bowls in 1987 and 1988.

Images of the uniforms leaked out online in the last month, finding their way onto a social media post. One USC official lamented on Twitter that it wasn’t the way to properly roll out something like that.