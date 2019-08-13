Former Gamecock, Super Bowl champ signs with new team that has some USC presence

Darian Stewart: ‘It’s great to be a Super Bowl champ’ Former South Carolina and current Denver defender Darian Stewart recalls his playing days with the Gamecocks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina and current Denver defender Darian Stewart recalls his playing days with the Gamecocks.

Former South Carolina safety Darian Stewart made his name in pro football with the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl and making his only pro bowl.

For the first time since 2014, he’ll be part of a new organization.

The veteran defender signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the team announced Tuesday. The Broncos released him in March.

We have signed veteran safety Darian Stewart.#GoBucshttps://t.co/JM9i3V5084 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 13, 2019

The Bucs will be the fourth team he’s played for. Stewart signed with the Rams after going undrafted, starting 19 games in two years, spent one year in Baltimore and then landed with Denver.

He was part of several dominant defenses known as the No Fly Zone, which helped power the team to a Super Bowl 50 win against the Carolina Panthers. Last season he had 60 tackles, three interceptions and three pass breakups.

In Columbia, he was a contributor for three seasons, making nearly 200 tackles and breaking up 13 passes. His run was a time when USC put together a solid defense annually but never had the offense to match.

He’s joining a roster with a little Gamecock flavor to it. Zack Bailey started for South Carolina last year and is fighting for a roster spot, while safety Isaiah Johnson had 40 tackles last season for the team.