South Carolina sets dates, opponents for fall baseball scrimmages

For the second consecutive season, South Carolina baseball is set to take on North Carolina State and Georgia Tech in a pair of fall scrimmages, the team announced Tuesday.

The Gamecocks will travel to NC State on Sept. 29 and will host Georgia Tech on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Last year was the first time the NCAA allowed baseball programs to schedule two scrimmages in the autumn against other teams without counting towards the 56-game schedule in the spring. USC hosted NC State for four and a half innings before lightning canceled the scrimmage, then went to Georgia Tech and played 14 innings.

In the 2019 regular season, South Carolina and North Carolina State met at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte for a midweek contest. on April 2. The Gamecocks defeated the Wolfpack, 10-8, on a walk-off home run from Jacob Olson.

USC will face NC State at Doak Field at Dail Park and will host Georgia Tech a week later at Founders Park. The home game will be free and open to the public.

The Wolfpack were 42-19 last year and played in the Greenville Regional, while the Yellow Jackets were 43-19, hosted the Atlanta Regional and were the No. 3 overall national seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, are trying to bounce back from a frustrating season in which they tied the program record for losses and were knocked out of the SEC tournament in one game, missing the NCAA tourney for the third time in five years. Coach Mark Kingston is bringing in a largely new roster for the 2020 spring season.