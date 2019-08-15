Tavien Feaster speaks: ‘I like the opportunity’ at South Carolina

What addition of Tavien Feaster means for USC running backs The State's Ben Breiner breaks down the impact of the South Carolina football team adding Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster to the Gamecocks' running back room. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The State's Ben Breiner breaks down the impact of the South Carolina football team adding Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster to the Gamecocks' running back room.

In Tavien Feaster’s closet, there’s no more orange.

“No sir,” Feaster said. “Rid of it all.”

The South Carolina football running back was standing in the middle of cameras and voice recorders, the center of attention as he spoke for the first time since his transfer from Clemson. He said it only took a few days after he chose to leave the Tigers that South Carolina reached out.

“I liked what I heard,” Feaster said. “And I like the opportunity here.”

He added the relationship with running backs coach Thomas Brown was the biggest deciding factor in his choice, both for his track record and the intensity of his coaching style.

But for Feaster, there has been one challenging part of making his way from the Upstate to the Midlands.

“The humidity,” Feaster said. “It’s really hot out there. It’s crazy. I’m from Spartanburg. It gets hot there, but not that humid.”

Feaster said he’s been welcomed by his new teammates and respects the running backs he competing with like Rico Dowdle and Mon Denson. He said he thought he would’ve played a lot at his previous school, and even stayed for spring just to see if he wanted to say.

But the way he saw it, the situation with Travis Etienne wasn’t going to change much from last season, and that spurred his choice.

Feaster picked the Gamecocks over Virginia Tech after announcing his graduate transfer from Clemson. He missed the first practice, but arrived the next day.

In three seasons with the Tigers, Feaster ran for 1,330 yards at 6.0 per carry. He was the team’s second-leading rusher in 2017.

Feaster was a four-star prospect out of Spartanburg High School and the No. 29 player in the country in his class. He ran for more than 3,700 yards and 40 touchdowns his final three years of high school.

Feaster said he’s been digging in on the playbook, playing catch up after arriving late. When asked if his was the top guy, he shied away from being that specific, saying that was a choice for the coaches. But Feaster did say the staff had simple goals for him.

“Just come in and you know, learn the plays and be and accountable guy,” Feaster said. “That’s really the expectations.

“All I gotta do is you gotta learn the plays, you know, learn the details, everything, take it day by day”