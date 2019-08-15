South Carolina football surpasses 2018 season ticket total weeks before opener

Epic 360 view of the Gamecocks ’2001’ See an up-close view of the Gamecocks running into Williams-Brice Stadium to "2001" in this 360 video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See an up-close view of the Gamecocks running into Williams-Brice Stadium to "2001" in this 360 video.

South Carolina football’s ticket office had a bit of a challenge from a narrative perspective .

The 2018 Gamecocks came off a nine-win season with expectations for nine or 10 more . The program comes into 2019 off a disappointing 7-6 campaign with a brutal schedule that might depress USC’s win total .But despite that, USC has moved more season tickets than a year ago.

The school announced it had surpassed its 2018 total of 47,381. Earlier in the process, the team announced it was well ahead of its numbers, and it still has more than two weeks before the opener (the team can often sell tickets through the first few weeks of games).

One key factor helping sales was a high-grade home schedule at Williams-Brice. USC will host the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time since 2010 and the annual rivalry game with Clemson.

USC’s 2018 total was the lowest since 2010 and had marked the fourth year in a row that it had fallen. Average attendance is dropping all over college football as the sport grapples with the ease of watching on high-quality TVs.

The season opens with an Aug. 31 neutral site game against UNC in Charlotte. USC will open Williams-Brice a week later against Charleston Southern leading into the Alabama game.