Watch a former Gamecock de-cleat NFL defender with a nasty stiff-arm

It certainly couldn’t hurt Jerell Adams’ chances to make the Houston Texans roster.

Over the weekend Adams delivered a highlight-reel play with a crushing stiff-arm against the Detroit Lions. He caught a little pass in the flat from Joe Webb III and turned upfield to find safety Andrew Adams.

Jerell Adams had a listed advantage to 54 pounds and he put it to work, chucking Andrew Adams out of the way and taking off downfield.

The 30-yard gain was one of two catches for Jerell Adams, who is working to catch on with a new team. He spent two seasons with the New York Giants after being picked in the sixth round and was cut at the start of 2018.

For his career, he has 24 catches for 214 yards and one touchdown.

In Columbia, he played in 47 games, starting 15. He put up 66 receptions, 977 yards and seven touchdowns. As a senior, he had 28 catches and 421 yards.