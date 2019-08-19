UNC field hockey team won it all last season. See the student documentary Monday night

2018 UNC Field Hockey Documentary Trailer UNC Media and Journalism students produced a documentary on the 2018 Tar Heels Field Hockey undefeated season and national championship. The documentary will premiere at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2019 in Karen Shelton Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC Media and Journalism students produced a documentary on the 2018 Tar Heels Field Hockey undefeated season and national championship. The documentary will premiere at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2019 in Karen Shelton Stadium.

When Adrian Walker got the chance to travel to Louisville to cover the Tar Heels field hockey team playing in the national championship, he jumped at the bit.

He left with more footage than he could ever use for a two-minute video for his class, Sports Xtra, and now he’s got a full-length documentary airing at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 19, in Karen Shelton stadium.

The UNC field hockey team went 23-0 last season, winning 20 games by two or more goals.

The UNC-Chapel Hill field hockey team won the 2018 NCAA tournament in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 18, 2018. The N.C. Department of Transportation will put up eight highway signs around the state commemorating the championship. JEFFREY A. CAMARATI UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

The documentary starts at the end of the 2017 season, when UNC lost in the NCAA Semifinals to Connecticut in double overtime. It follows the team and coaches throughout the next year, to their eventual 2-0 championship win over Maryland.

Walker, a senior, originally thought the extra footage would be good for a long feature on the Sports Xtra weekly show, but Charlie Tuggle, the School of Media and Journalism senior associate dean, thought they could reach higher.

“What about a documentary?” asked Tuggle, who founded and teaches Sports Xtra..

Walker, Tuggle and a group of classmates began compiling footage in March and finished their final edits to the documentary only a couple of weeks ago.

Walker said that field hockey Head Coach Karen Shelton “has been really awesome to us throughout the entire thing.”

After the championship, Shelton made sure that Walker and the classmate who helped him shoot the game got championship gear.

Among the hats and other memorabilia, a giant championship banner from the game. It now hangs up in the Sports Xtra production room.

“It feels like we’re honorary members of the team,” said Walker.

Not only was he excited to do something that a journalism student hasn’t done before, but he’s hoping it helps out in future job prospects.

Tuggle said in an interview for a UNC press release: “Students across the country have produced highlights and maybe even talk shows, like Sports Xtra, but how many of them have produced documentaries? I think it gives them a leg up.”

The documentary is about 35 minutes long. You can register to attend the premiere at https://unc.live/2KGykP7

Tuggle hopes they can get it to air on the ACC Network this fall.