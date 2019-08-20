Local standout, former Gamecock recruit commits to Clemson baseball

Watch: Blythewood gets final out to win Class 5A Upper State baseball title Blythewood gets the final out to defeat JL Mann and win Class 5A Upper State baseball championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Blythewood gets the final out to defeat JL Mann and win Class 5A Upper State baseball championship.

The Clemson baseball program got another commit from the Midlands on Tuesday.

Blythewood senior Landon Lucas committed to the Tigers. He is the 15th Clemson baseball commit for the Class of 2020 and fifth from the Midlands. The others are River Bluff’s Alex Urban and Ricky Williams, Dutch Fork’s Ty Olenchuk and AC Flora’s Harmon Cox.

“I am beyond excited to announce that I have committed to play baseball at Clemson University. #AllIn,” Lucas posted on his Instagram page.

Lucas originally committed to South Carolina in November of 2016 before his freshman season but later decommitted. He later committed to College of Charleston but recently decommitted earlier this month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lucas had a breakout junior season at the plate and on the mound. The all-state selection hit seven homers with 34 RBI and was 7-1 with a 1.41 ERA in helping the Bengals to Class 5A championship series.

Diamond Prospects ranks Lucas as the top-ranked third baseman in the state. At the Diamond Prospects Games earlier this month, his fastball was clocked at 93 mph.

“Very excited and happy for Landon and his family. Landon has matured a great deal over the past three years and has turned himself into one of the best players in our state,” Blythewood baseball coach Banks Faulkner said. “I am looking forward to coaching him in his senior season. I am confident he will have the same type of impact at Clemson for Coach Monte Lee as he has had on our program at Blythewood.”