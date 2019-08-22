South Carolina’s Will Muschamp explains the next steps for Dakereon Joyner

Bryan McClendon, Jake Bentley break down South Carolina’s backup quarterback decision South Carolina football offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and senior quarterback Jake Bentley discuss the decision to name freshman Ryan Hilinski the backup signal caller over redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner and what it means for the Gamecocks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and senior quarterback Jake Bentley discuss the decision to name freshman Ryan Hilinski the backup signal caller over redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner and what it means for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp wanted to make it clear: Although redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner has lost the backup quarterback battle to Ryan Hilinski, Joyner will still be a quarterback.

And a little more.

“Ryan is repping for our second group. Dakereon is continuing to rep at the quarterback position,” Muschamp said Thursday. “This is something we needed to narrow down the reps for someone. Ryan ended up getting those reps. But Dakereon is still playing quarterback. He’s also going to help our team in some other roles. We’ll see as those roles continue to evolve going forward.”

There had been some buzz his speed and skill could be valuable at another position. He was a dynamic player in high school, rushing for 980 yards or more three years in a row.

Joyner came out and spoke positively on social media after the decision, but Muschamp said it still wasn’t easy.

“It’s hard, at the end of the day,” Muschamp said. “Those meetings are never easy and difficult and difficult on him. But he’s handled everything with absolutely first class.

“He’s going to be tremendously successful at South Carolina.”