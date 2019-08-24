Newest South Carolina commit has huge game in return from ACL injury

Just how hip is Will Muschamp in today’s recruiting world? USC coach explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting.

Eric Shaw made his return to the football field in a big way.

The South Carolina commit, who missed last season with an ACL injury, had 15 tackles, four loss, a sack and a forced fumble in helping Reeltown (Ala.) to an 18-6 win over Bullock County on Thursday night.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It really feels great to help my team win again,” Shaw told alexcityoutlook.com. “I don’t think too much about personal stats, I just want to help them and so when I do that, I just want to lead by example on every single play.”

A look at how other Gamecocks recruits fared:

O’Donnell Fortune got his senior season off to a good start.

The Sumter defensive back and South Carolina commit returned a punt for 67 yards and a TD in the Gamecocks’ 28-21 win over Rock Hill.

Conway defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway had 10 tackles, including 1 ½ for loss in the opening loss to North Myrtle Beach.

Four-star quarterback Luke Doty begins his senior season next week against Hanahan.

Dematha’s Marshawn Lloyd and Hammond’s Alex Huntley begin their seasons on ESPN2. Dematha plays St. John Bosco on Saturday at 9 p.m. Hammond plays Southern Columbia on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Greensboro Dudley’s Mike Wyman and North Mecklenburg’s Da’Qon Stewart had their openers postponed by rain.