Dave Doeren makes his choice for NC State’s new starting quarterback

Matt McKay will be N.C. State’s starting quarterback, the school announced on Monday.

McKay, a redshirt sophomore, played sparingly as Ryan Finley’s backup last season. He completed 7 of 8 passes for 87 yards in six games. He also ran for 36 yards and a touchdown.

McKay (6-4, 214 pound) will make his first career start against East Carolina on Saturday in N.C. State’s season-opener.

Sophomore Bailey Hockman was listed as the backup, on the depth chart posted on the school’s web site on Monday and Devin Leary is listed as third-string.

