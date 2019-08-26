College Sports
Gamecocks release opening depth chart for the 2019 season
Will Muschamp says Jake Bentley has been having a strong week of training camp
South Carolina football released its opening week depth chart on Monday. Here’s where Will Muschamp and his staff have players slotted to start the 2019 season.
Offense
QB: Jake Bentley (Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner)
RB: Rico Dowdle -- OR -- Tavien Feaster -- OR -- Mon Denson
WR: Josh Vann (OrTre Smith)
WR: Bryan Edwards (Chavis Dawkins)
WR: Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)
TE: Kyle Markway (KeShawn Toney)
TE: Chandler Farrell
LT: Sadarius Hutcherson (Jakai Moore)
LG: Donell Stanley (Jordan Rhodes)
C: Hank Manos (Vincent Murphy)
RG: Eric Douglas -- OR -- Jovaughn Gwyn
RT: Dylan Wonnum (Eric Douglas)
Defense
DE: Aaron Sterling (Kingsley Enagbare)
DT: Javon Kinlaw (Zacch Pickens -- OR -- Rick Sandidge)
DT: Kobe Smith -- OR -- Keir Thomas
Buck: DJ Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)
SLB: Sherrod Greene -- OR -- Jahmar Brown
MLB: Ernest Jones (Rosendo Louis Jr.)
WLB: T.J. Brunson (Damani Staley)
CB: Jaycee Horn (John Dixon)
S: JT Ibe (Jammie Robinson)
S: Jamyest Williams (RJ Roderick)
CB: Isreal Mukuamu (AJ Turner)
N: Jammie Robinson (RJ Roderick)
Special Teams
PK: Parker White (Will Tommie)
KO: Will Tommie (Joseph Charlton)
P: Joseph Charlton (Michael Almo)
DS:Matt Oliveira (Matthew Bailey)
H: Joseph Charlton
PR: Bryan Edwards (Shi Smith)
KR: AJ Turner, Shi Smith
