Gamecocks release opening depth chart for the 2019 season

Will Muschamp says Jake Bentley has been having a strong week of training camp

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down the performance of quarterback Jake Bentley in Saturday's scrimmage and the week he's had in the Gamecocks' training camp. By
South Carolina football released its opening week depth chart on Monday. Here’s where Will Muschamp and his staff have players slotted to start the 2019 season.

Offense

QB: Jake Bentley (Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner)

RB: Rico Dowdle -- OR -- Tavien Feaster -- OR -- Mon Denson

WR: Josh Vann (OrTre Smith)

WR: Bryan Edwards (Chavis Dawkins)

WR: Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)

TE: Kyle Markway (KeShawn Toney)

TE: Chandler Farrell

LT: Sadarius Hutcherson (Jakai Moore)

LG: Donell Stanley (Jordan Rhodes)

C: Hank Manos (Vincent Murphy)

RG: Eric Douglas -- OR -- Jovaughn Gwyn

RT: Dylan Wonnum (Eric Douglas)

Defense

DE: Aaron Sterling (Kingsley Enagbare)

DT: Javon Kinlaw (Zacch Pickens -- OR -- Rick Sandidge)

DT: Kobe Smith -- OR -- Keir Thomas

Buck: DJ Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)

SLB: Sherrod Greene -- OR -- Jahmar Brown

MLB: Ernest Jones (Rosendo Louis Jr.)

WLB: T.J. Brunson (Damani Staley)

CB: Jaycee Horn (John Dixon)

S: JT Ibe (Jammie Robinson)

S: Jamyest Williams (RJ Roderick)

CB: Isreal Mukuamu (AJ Turner)

N: Jammie Robinson (RJ Roderick)

Special Teams

PK: Parker White (Will Tommie)

KO: Will Tommie (Joseph Charlton)

P: Joseph Charlton (Michael Almo)

DS:Matt Oliveira (Matthew Bailey)

H: Joseph Charlton

PR: Bryan Edwards (Shi Smith)

KR: AJ Turner, Shi Smith

