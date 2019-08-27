USC has a crowded backfield. Here’s where Tavien Feaster fits heading into Week 1

What South Carolina expects from Tavien Feaster, running game South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp and quarterback Jake Bentley discuss expected improvements in the running game in 2019, including the impact of grad transfer Tavien Feaster. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp and quarterback Jake Bentley discuss expected improvements in the running game in 2019, including the impact of grad transfer Tavien Feaster.

Tavien Feaster says he hasn’t yet learned South Carolina’s fight song, but “I plan on it.” When asked if he’ll watch Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech, he responded — without hesitation — “I believe I have class Thursday.”

Feaster’s crash course in Gamecock seems to be going smoothly. Now it’s time for the next step.

USC opens 2019 in Charlotte on Saturday against North Carolina. Some time after the 3:30 p.m. kickoff, Feaster officially won’t be a Tiger anymore. He’ll take the field as one of South Carolina’s main three running backs. It’s the start to the final chapter of his college career.

“I’m very excited to go out there and compete,” Feaster said Tuesday, “and go out there and just play football again.”

Feaster rushed for 1,330 yards in three seasons with Clemson. That’s less than Rico Dowdle’s three-year total at USC (1,669), but more than Mon Denson’s (584). The depth chart, released Monday by USC, lists all three as potential starters against the Tar Heels.

How the rotation sorts out is something Will Muschamp wasn’t ready to state publicly Tuesday. There was little pause, however, in announcing his expectations for the new guy.

“My expectation is for him to play very well,” Muschamp said. “That ought to be his expectation, too, and knowing Tavien the short time I’ve known him, that is his expectation.”

Feaster arrived in Columbia for good on Aug. 3. All progress reports since — aside from one hiccup to remove an infected tooth — have been positive.

“I think he’s done a tremendous job of coming in here and blocking out all the obvious external factors that he could of listened to and let distract him,” quarterback Jake Bentley said of Feaster. “But he was able to get in here, get in his playbook, get with his coaches and understand what he has to do to be able to get ready to play. And that’s what he’s done. And I’m really excited about it.”

Added Muschamp: “He’s handled things in a fist-class manner. He comes to everything early. He works his butt off, does everything that’s asked of him. I’ve been overly pleased with Tavien and his work ethic and his buy-in and everything that he’s done for our program.

“You research these things and you kind of talk to people and you say, ‘Hey, man, this guy is a good guy. He’s a good, program guy.’ It’s always tough when you want to bring a senior into a good locker room — which we’ve got a good locker room — and he’s been a great teammate.”

In 2018, Bryan McClendon’s first season as offensive coordinator, the Gamecocks had five games that saw two running backs receive 10 or more carries.

Dowdle has 14 career games of 10 or more carries. Feaster and Denson have five each.

“I think in the SEC, it’s pretty hard just to have one guy,” Bentley said. “I think in any Power 5 conference, it’s pretty hard just to have one guy carry the load the whole season. Just the physical demands of that. I think (it’s good) when you have guys that are able to play and contribute and make each other be that much better in practice, and I’ve definitely seen that between the three guys. They’ve really stepped up at practice and have pushed each other and have really competed.

“I think it is good to have multiple running backs because each one makes them compete even harder.”

Feaster feels sharpened by the USC RB room, saying he’s had to “bring it every day” to keep up with Dowdle and Denson. All three will play Saturday — but only one will be making his Gamecock debut.

Feaster’s plan is simple.

“Just go out there and compete,” he said, “take advantage of every opportunity you get and run hard.”