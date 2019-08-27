College Sports Which freshmen Will Muschamp thinks could play in South Carolina’s season opener

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp will tell anybody who will listen he likes playing freshmen all over. He lived up to that reputation with eight of his 21 newcomers on campus making his offensive and defense depth chart.

But beyond them, he expects a few other freshmen to see the field Saturday when the Gamecocks take the field against North Carolina at Charlotte’s bank of America Stadium.

The first name he dropped was Xavier Legette, a summer enrollee who has drawn rave reviews all offseason. He played quarterback at a small high school last season, rushing for more than 1,800 yards, and his explosiveness has popped to those around the team.

Other he mentioned:

▪ Tight end KeShawn Toney “has done a nice job for us.”

▪ Offensive linemen Jakai Moore and Vincent Murphy.

“Both guys and we feel like that really made some progress in camp,” Muschamp said.

▪ Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens

▪ Defensive end Joseph Anderson.

“Joe Anderson’s kind of opportunity certainly going to travel with us on game day,” Muschamp said.

▪ Linebacker Jahmar Brown

“Jahmar Brown is on the depth chart, but has had a really good camp and is a guy that we’re excited about and on defense and on special teams.”

▪ The four freshman defensive backs John Dixon, Cam Smith, Jammie Robinson and Shilo Sanders.

“John Dixon has had a really good camp camp. Cam Smith, Jamie Robinson, Shilo Sanders, all guys will travel and contribute in some form.”

Muschamp mentioned freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, but when asked about getting him on the field, the coach said the team just had to play well come Saturday.