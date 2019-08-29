The word on USC true freshman starter: ‘He’s got dog in him’

Take a look at the new freshman defensive backs Jammie Robinson, Cam Smith and Shilo Sanders take the field for the Gamecock's first football practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jammie Robinson, Cam Smith and Shilo Sanders take the field for the Gamecock's first football practice.

When South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp made public the notion that true freshman defensive back Jammie Robinson likely would be his team’s starter at the nickel spot, it gave solid backing to all the sentiment that came out in August.

Simply put, whenever someone was asked about Robinson, they had a lot good to say. Toughest to throw on? Jammie. Toughest to match up with? Jammie.

“He covered me every day at practice,” junior receiver Shi Smith said. “I make him better and he made me better.

“He’s got dog in him. He’s got skills. He’s going to be good.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Robinson now continues a rather unusual tradition for the Gamecocks. The 6-foot, 193-pound defensive back is the third consecutive true freshman being asked to hold down the nickel position.

Jaycee Horn, the 2018 nickel, is locked in as a starting corner, while Jamyest Williams, who had the most snaps there in 2017, is battling for time at safety.

Robinson brings a little different style than some of the players who came before. Williams was a smaller player, much like Chris Lammons who preceded him. Horn was bigger, more solid, but not as solid as Robinson projects to be.

The staff wanted more strength at that spot against the run — Robinson should have that. And while he’s also playing safety, he brings something else to the mix.

“The impressive thing about Jammie right now: He’s a smart guy,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “As a freshman, he’s able to kind of compute the calls with the guys, he’s signaling. He’s doing all the different things like that, which is uncommon for freshmen to be honest, especially playing safety. Probably one of our toughest positions to play as a freshman is safety. And he’s doing a really good job doing that.”

Williams was impressed at the freshman’s tackling. Muschamp said he expects Robinson to end up a very good player.

His recruiting stock was quite good, but a shade below great, just inside the top 400 players in his class. But that didn’t quite reflect his on-field output.

As a senior at Lee County High in Leesburg, Georgia, he made 105 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions for a defense that allowed 7.5 points a game, 5.2 against in-state competition. His squad went 15-1, winning a state title at 15-0 and then losing to a Maryland parochial powerhouse.

A player such as Robinson, one ready to play from the start, should prove valuable on a defense that’s a little short on bodies.

After injuries and transfer, South Carolina was down to 10 scholarship defensive backs. Six were older than freshmen, five with experience, plus a transfer who had an up and down offseason. That top five could be a starting lineup, but the safety duo has some history of injury.

Some freshman was bound to step up, and Robinson stepped right in.

“He’s aggressive,” senior running back-turned-defensive back A.J. Turner said early in camp. “He’s physical. You know, we all just got on the defensive side. He just got here. So we’re still learning but I feel like he’s a good athlete.”

On Saturday, he’ll get his first taste of college ball against North Carolina, having to corral as creative of an offense as one might find in Phil Longo’s spread scheme. He’ll be called upon to defend quick inside receivers and make sure the run game holds up at the point of attack.

But considering one primary job is to challenge the quarterback, he already has some experience there. Horn and Israel Mukuamu provide an imposing duo on the outside, and he only adds to that.

“Similar to Jayce and Israel, you kind of see him have that same attitude about himself,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “He wants the ball thrown at him. And then that’s something that I see from him, being a young guy, when he got here he was saying that, ‘Hey man, throw it at me.’ He wants to go make a play And that’s something that I see from him, just a real real bright future in that position.”