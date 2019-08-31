College Sports
Which Gamecocks made NFL rosters, which ones were cut
The lighter side of Zack Bailey
Previously cut by the Chicago Bears after making it through several rounds of the team’s bizarre kicking competition, Fry signed with the Ravens late in camp and had little chance against entrenched starter Justin Tucker.
Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans — MADE
Bryson Allen-Williams, LB, Oakland Raiders — CUT
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — MADE
Damiere Byrd, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Blake Camper, OT, Los Angeles Chargers
A.J. Cann, OG, Jacksonville Jaguars — MADE
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans — TRADED TO SEATTLE
Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints — MADE
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Arizona Cardinals — CUT
Dennis Daley, OL, Carolina Panthers — MADE
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/carolina-panthers/article234249647.html
Mike Davis, RB, Chicago Bears
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills
Rashad Fenton, DB, Kansas City Chiefs
https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article234285567.html
Elliott Fry, K, Baltimore Ravens — CUT
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — MADE
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — MADE
Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers — MADE
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — MADE
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — MADE
Chris Lammons, CB, Miami Dolphins
https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article234076032.html
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts
Captan Munnerlyn, CB, Buffalo Bills — CUT
Keisean Nixon, CB, Oakland Raiders
Corey Robinson, OT, Washington Redskins
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers — MADE
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — MADE
Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — MADE
Darian Stewart, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — MADE
D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona Cardinals — MADE
David Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
Brandon Wilds, RB, San Francisco 49ers
