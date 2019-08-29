Evan Hinson could be reuniting with a familiar face at his next school

Frank Martin provides South Carolina basketball, Evan Hinson update South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin talks the 2019-20 Gamecocks and updates Evan Hinson’s situation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin talks the 2019-20 Gamecocks and updates Evan Hinson’s situation.

Though Evan Hinson’s South Carolina athletics career is over, he could be a seeing an old Gamecock face at his next stop.

The State confirmed through a source Thursday that there’s mutual interest between Hinson and Austin Peay’s basketball program. The Governors are coached by former USC assistant Matt Figger. Figger was on Frank Martin’s staff during Hinson’s freshman season at Carolina.

The Big Spur reported the transfer will happen.

Austin Peay has a scholarship available for Hinson, who played football and basketball for the Gamecocks, but was only on scholarship as a tight end for Will Muschamp’s program. Muschamp announced Tuesday that Hinson told him his plans to leave and pursue basketball at another school.

Hinson, a career 2.0 points per game scorer, gave up hoops last February to focus solely on football. Hinson has one career reception. A candidate for playing time in USC’s thinning TE room this season, Hinson was held out for much of training camp after surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat

“He finally made the decision to be a full-time basketball player,” Martin said Thursday during at a tailgate event at Colonial Life headquarters in Columbia. “I don’t know what I can say. I don’t think it would be fair to him.

“I don’t have a scholarship, so he can’t afford to be in school here without a scholarship. So we’re not an option.”

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Hinson made 17 starts as a sophomore for Martin.

“He brings a toughness, a confidence, size,” Martin said. “He’s a real good teammate. Teammates like him a lot. He can defend.

“He didn’t become a starting player for us because I liked him. He did things that brought something to the table that we really needed.

“I hurt for him because I know he put a lot of time in on the football field. But it happens.”