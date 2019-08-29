South Carolina’s final injury report heading into the season opener

South Carolina defensive lineman Keir Thomas makes a tackle against Vanderbilt. dmclemore@thestate.com

The South Carolina football team will be without one part-time starter, but otherwise healthy heading into its season opener.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp reiterated Keir Thomas will miss two weeks with an ankle infection, but otherwise is mostly healthy.

He said there were a few game-time decisions against North Carolina, including wide receiver Randrecous Davis, whose injury is unknown, and J.T. Ibe, who has been battling a strained pec.

Unmentioned was R.J. Roderick, a safety who missed part of camp with an undisclosed injury.

Last season, Thomas made 44 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is 3:30 p.m. in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. It’s the first time USC has faced UNC since 2015.

Notes:

▪ Muschamp made reference to several roles for quarterback Dakereon Joyner, who will contribute in ways beyond just behind center. But when it came to Jake Bentley, Muschamp said, “This is Jake’s game.”

▪ South Carolina’s top tight ends going into the game are Kyle Markway and former offensive lineman Chandler Farrell. Asked about the position, Muschamp did not mention Williams & Mary transfer Nick Muse, who is waiting on an NCAA waiver to play this season. Muschamp also said some of the bigger receivers are being asked to do more when it comes to blocking at the edge of the box.

▪ Muschamp said his team had the lowest number of soft tissue issues they’ve had in a camp. That’s something he feels is controlled by good preparation.