What Connor Shaw expects for Jake Bentley and Ryan Hilinksi this season

Connor Shaw looks ahead to South Carolina's 2019 season and beyond Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw on expectations for the 2019 Gamecocks and beyond.

Ryan Hilinski’s freshman season as South Carolina’s backup quarterback might look a little different than the time Connor Shaw held the same title for the Gamecocks.

Shaw, then a three-star prospect out of Flowery Branch High School in Georgia, finished 2010 with 223 passing yards and 165 rushing yards (fifth-best on the team). He played in SEC games against eventual national champion Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and then Auburn again in the SEC title game.

Stephen Garcia’s understudy made nine appearances for the SEC East champs. If all goes to plan in 2019, Hilinksi won’t be called on quite that often.

But that shouldn’t diminish his role as Jake Bentley’s backup, Shaw said Thursday during a tailgate event at Colonial Life headquarters in Columbia.

The Gamecocks open the season on Saturday in Charlotte against North Carolina.

“It’s the game of football, right? Injuries happen, so you have to stay ready,” Shaw said. “I think that was the one thing I learned so much (about) in the NFL is how up and down a roster can be.

“Obviously, you’d like to have Jake stay healthy. But take mental reps during practice, make sure you stay in it, stay competitive during the game. Make sure you’re right beside the play-caller. Mentally, you’re sharp. And then when your number’s called, you’re ready to go. … I played a good bit as a freshman. My first real experience was at Auburn when they won the national championship later that season.

“It’ll be a good test for him, but also will be a great experience for him to build on after he plays, has some experience under his belt this year.

“But he’s a sharp kid. I’m a real big fan of Ryan.”

Hilinksi is a four-star prospect out of California who chose the Gamecocks over Southern Cal, Ohio State and LSU, among others. After beating out Dakereon Joyner for the No. 2 spot, Hilinksi’s positioned himself as the leader to be Bentley’s replacement in 2020 and beyond.

Bentley, meanwhile, is on the brink of closing out the most prolific career as a Carolina QB since Shaw. The four-year starter could leave as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and wins.

Shaw feels Bentley will benefit most from a second season with offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon.

“Especially for a four-year starter, things start to slow down for him a little bit,” Shaw said. “You understand the offense a little bit better, you become a bit of a coach on the field.”

For all the big numbers, Bentley is 1-10 against Top 25 teams. With Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and company on the 2019 schedule, he’ll get of plenty of opportunities to improve his big game reputation.

“He’s played on very high levels at this point,” Shaw said. “He’s experienced both highs and lows. I think a lot is expected for Jake Bentley this year, but I guarantee he’s probably his own biggest critic and he has the stage, the platform this season to go play well.

“I think he’s got a great skill set. It’s time for him to be consistent through the year. I hope he stays healthy. He has all the intangibles and tools around him to go play well.”