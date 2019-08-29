Running back gives Clemson its first 2021 commitment just as Tigers kick off season

Clemson Walk of Champions before game against Georgia Tech Clemson does its pregame Walk of Champions routine before facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson does its pregame Walk of Champions routine before facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

Running back Phil Mafah (6-1 215) of Loganville, Georgia, committed to Clemson Thursday night ahead of the Tigers’ season opener against Georgia Tech.

Mafah, a member of the 2021 class, committed to Clemson while on an unofficial visit to campus. He’s Clemson’s first commitment for the 2021 class and is one of two running backs the Tigers have offered in the class.

Mafah was injured in his game last week and is out for this week and thus was able to leave his team (Grayson High) and make the Georgia Tech game. Mafah has been a frequent visitor to Clemson over the years and a regular camp participant.

According to MaxPreps, in 10 games last season as a sophomore, Mafah rushed for 720 yards and 10 touchdowns averaging over 8 yards per carry. Mafah chose Clemson over offers from USC, Arkansas, Baylor, Duke, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee.