College Sports
South Carolina football commit Luke Doty starts senior season with a bang
What drew Luke Doty to South Carolina?
South Carolina commit Luke Doty showed his full arsenal Friday in his season opener to his senior year.
The Myrtle Beach quarterback had a 93-yard touchdown run and also threw two touchdowns in the 52-7 win over Hanahan. The game was held at Goose Creek because of poor field conditions at Hanahan.
Doty didn’t even finish the first half with the Seahawks up 45-0. He was 11-of-15 through the air for 147 yards and also had 124 yards on the ground, including the 93-yarder in the first half.
Here are how other Gamecock commits fared:
Marshawn Lloyd, Dematha (Md.) - Had two touchdown runs, includin a 45-yarder in 34-6 win over Imhotep, 34-6.
Eric Shaw, Reeltown (Ala.) - Had three catches and two long kickoff returns in win over Dadeville on Thursday.
O’Donnell Fortune, Sumter - Gamecocks defeated Crestwood, 56-2.
Mike Wyman, Greensboro Dudley - Greensboro Dudley defeated Ragsdale, 48-12.
Trai Jones, Abbeville, - Abbeville defeated Newberry, 35-6
Tyshawn Wannamaker, Calhoun County - Calhoun County defeated Pelion, 27-0.
Mohamad Haba, Clinton (NC) - Clinton defeated East Bladen 43-16
