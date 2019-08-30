How and when to watch and listen to UNC, Duke, NC State and ECU football this weekend

ACC Network launches as college football season gets underway The ACC Network is here, and promises to bring around 450 live ACC contests each year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The ACC Network is here, and promises to bring around 450 live ACC contests each year.

College football for UNC, NC State, Duke and ECU is finally here.

Here’s who’s playing when and how to watch or listen to each game.

ECU at NC State

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Watch: ACC Network

Listen: WRAL-101.5 Triangle; WXRC-95.7 Charlotte

North Carolina coach Mack Brown thanks fans for coming to watch his team during the Tar Heels’ open practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

UNC vs. South Carolina

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Watch: ESPN

Listen: WTKK-106.1 Raleigh; WCHL-97.9, WCHL-1360 Chapel Hill; WBT-99.3, WBT-1110 Charlotte

Duke coach David Cutcliffe watches drills as the Blue Devils hold their first football practice of the season Friday, August 2, 2019. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Duke vs. Alabama

When: 3:30 p.m, Saturday

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Watch: ABC

Listen: WZBZ-99.3, WDNC-620 Raleigh; WZBZ-96.5, WDNC-620 Durham; WHVN-1660 Charlotte