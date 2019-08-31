Defense, new QB carry NC State to second straight win over ECU

Wolfpack QB Matt McKay scores on a touchdown run against ECU N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) scores on a four-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State's game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) scores on a four-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State's game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.

East Carolina coach Mike Houston said the game would be different and N.C. State coach Dave Doeren agreed.

They were both right. Sort of.

It wasn’t by 55 points but N.C. State did beat ECU handily again. This time it was 34-6 to open the season on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Pirates closed out their 2018 season with a 58-3 loss on the same field last Dec. 1. Houston was hired from James Madison two days later. The new coach promised the Pirates would show more fight in this matchup. They did but that was a relative concept.

Doeren’s program looked like it was in Year 7 while Houston’s looked like it was at the start of a makeover process after three straight 3-9 seasons.

In his first start, quarterback Matt McKay threw for 308 yards and a touchdown and ran for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack.

N.C. State, coming off of a 9-4 season, got a big play on the opening drive from senior safety Jarius Morehead. ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers led the Pirates straight down the field, and completed his first six passes, but he fumbled into the end zone.

Morehead, who hit Ahlers near the 4-yard line, also recovered the fumble. Instead of a 7-0 lead, ECU turned the ball over and N.C. State proceeded to score on its opening drive.

McKay hit receiver Thayer Thomas for a pair of long pickups to set up a 9-yard TD run by freshman running back Bam Knight.

ECU responded with a field goal, a 47-yarder by Jake Verity, on the next drive to make it 7-3.

That was as close as it would be the rest of the way. Up 10-3, McKay led the Wolfpack offense into the red zone.

McKay fumbled but senior left tackle recovered it at the 4-yard line. On the next play, there was a mixup between McKay and the running back but McKay improvised and ran in for a 4-yard touchdown and a 17-3 lead.

The Pirates couldn’t get their offense going. Ahlers completed 22 of 39 passes for 168 yards. The athletic sophomore never got his running game going either with only 11 yards.

N.C. State’s defense, which came out in a new 3-3-5 stack alignment, held the Pirates to 41 rushing yards.

Tabari Hines, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, caught a 48-yard touchdown pass in the second half and McKay added a 21-yard TD run.

First down

Hines used to terrorize N.C. State while at Wake Forest. After an injury-shortened year at Oregon, he decided to come back to the ACC. N.C. State is glad he did.

The 5-10, 185-pound receiver caught four passes for 74 yards and ran for 34 yards.

Touchdown

N.C. State’s defense ended the 2018 season with a clunker in a bowl loss to Texas A&M. It came out with a new alignment and a new look, reliant on its linebackers.

The Pirates found some room underneath in the short passing routes but couldn’t break any big plays.

Offsides

McKay tried to run a hurry-up QB sneak on a long 4th-and-2 in the second quarter that was predictably snuffed out by the ECU defense.

ICYMI

N.C. State kicker Chris Dunn made both of his field goals (27 and 34 yards). He has 17 attempts in a row.

Key numbers

1.4 Yards per rush for ECU’s offense.

83 ECU has been out-scored by 83 points in its past two games at N.C. State.

4-4 N.C. State’s red-zone trips and red-zone scores.

