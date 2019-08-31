The position Dakereon Joyner is working at before South Carolina’s season opener

Podcast snippet: What to expect from Dakereon Joyner in opener Here's a clip from this week's edition of The GoGamecocks Podcast with The State's Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner looking at what role Dakereon Joyner might play for the Gamecocks against UNC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a clip from this week's edition of The GoGamecocks Podcast with The State's Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner looking at what role Dakereon Joyner might play for the Gamecocks against UNC.

We now have a better sense of the other spots where Dakereon Joyner will try to help the South Carolina football team.

Before Saturday’s season opener against North Carolina in Charlotte, the second-year quarterback was working with the wide receivers in pregame warmups. He was beaten out for the No. 2 job by Ryan Hilinski near the end of camp.

A dual-threat player, Joyner could contribute at some different spots. He ran a 4.6 40-yard dash in high school and stands at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds.

Joyner was a decorated high school player and the No. 206 player in the country in his recruiting class. He threw for nearly 10,000 yards in high school and ran for 1,000 yards multiple times.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Coaches said he improved as a passer by leaps and bounds through the offseason. He got into one game last year, running for 24 yards and throwing for one deep into garbage time.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said this week he would absolutely play against UNC.

Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon said there were different situations where they could use Joyner, and that if he’s one of the best options the team has, they’ll get him on the field “ in some way, shape or form.” He did some work as a jet sweep runner in bowl practice last season on scout team and has played running back and receiver on scout team as well.