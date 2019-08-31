Mack Brown had these encouraging words for Gamecocks’ coach Will Muschamp

What went wrong for Gamecocks in loss to UNC? Will Muschamp explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown had some encouraging words for Will Muschamp after beating Muschamp’s South Carolina squad 24-20 Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

Brown and Muschamp, the Gamecocks’ fourth-year head coach, worked together when Brown was the head coach at Texas. Muschamp served as Brown’s defensive coordinator from 2008-10. At one point, Muschamp was even Brown’s successor-in-waiting.

“I told Will, ‘You have a really good team and it’s hard for me to feel as good about this as I want to because you know I’m pulling for you to win. Good luck,’ ” Brown said. “I like Will Muschamp a lot. I know it is hard when you are coaching against a friend and a guy that’s coached with you. I hate it for him but I’m really, really happy for these young people.”

Brown said he has all the confidence that Muschamp will have a successful season going forward. USC players and fans were clearly frustrated following the loss.

The Gamecocks face Charleston Southern, an FCS opponent, next week before getting into the teeth of one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Gamecocks have Alabama after Charleston Southern.

“He’s done this a lot. He will just pick them back up,” Brown said. “The thing he’ll do is, he’ll go back to work and try to figure out why they didn’t play as well in the second half.”