Could Clemson’s Amari Rodgers play against Texas A&M? ‘Anything is possible’

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said during fall camp that there was zero chance injured receiver Amari Rodgers would be ready to play against Texas A&M in Week 2.

However, that is no longer the case.

Rodgers was fully dressed and went through warm ups in Clemson’s opener against Georgia Tech last Thursday, and Swinney provided the latest on Rodgers during his teleconference Sunday night.

“I think he’s really in a good place. I think he’s really close. So we’ll see,” Swinney said. “I think he’s definitely ahead of schedule and doing great. I think his timeline has moved up and I would say anything is possible at this point.”