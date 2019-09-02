The GoGamecocks Podcast: What the heck happened against North Carolina?

Muschamp had confidence in USC’s defense: ‘Obviously I was wrong’ South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks about the Gamecocks' defensive efforts in the loss to UNC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks about the Gamecocks' defensive efforts in the loss to UNC.

South Carolina football opened the season Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with a stunning loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, beat writer Ben Breiner and editor Dwayne McLemore break down the most important storylines coming out of the contest.

We go into the overall performance, what happened with the offense, Jake Bentley and the defense. Then comes the question of when Ryan Hilinski gets his first shot, and a longer look at what this might mean for the Will Muschamp era long term and the schedule coming up ahead.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and RadioPublic.

