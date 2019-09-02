NC State receiver CJ Riley to miss rest of the season with knee injury

NC State’s Dave Doeren on changes to the Wolfpack defense NC State football coach Dave Doeren talks about changes to the Wolfpack defense and the impact in their win over ECU Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NC State football coach Dave Doeren talks about changes to the Wolfpack defense and the impact in their win over ECU Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

N.C. State receiver C.J. Riley will miss the rest of the season with a major knee injury, coach Dave Doeren announced on Monday.

Riley, a fourth-year junior, started the Wolfpack in Saturday’s 34-6 win over East Carolina but did not have a catch.

He appeared to injure his left knee while covering a punt at 1:18 in the first quarter. Riley, who was a regular on special teams last season, was running full speed down the field and tried to stop and tackle ECU return man Tyler Snead at the ECU 17-yard line.

Snead side-stepped Riley’s tackle and was able to pick up 12 yards. Riley immediately grabbed his left knee and remained on the ground for a few minutes after the play was over. He needed to be helped off of the field and did not return to the game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Riley was expected to be one of the top receivers on the team this season. At 6-4, 211 pounds, he is a big target and useful in the red zone.

He had 28 catches for 315 yards with a pair of touchdowns last season. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash on the team in the offseason at 4.39 seconds and was primed for a bigger role this season with the loss of 1,000-yard receivers Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers.

This is the second time Riley has suffered a major knee injury. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in a summer workout before the 2016 season.

Devin Carter, Jasiah Provillon and Max Fisher are all likely to be used to fill in for Riley. Tabari Hines, a graduate transfer, is primarily a slot received but can be used at one of the outside spots.

Riley is the second N.C. State to be ruled out for the season. Senior left tackle Tyrone Riley (no relation) was ruled out with a foot injury before the opener.

Doeren has adopted a new policy this season of only talking about injuries when a player is ruled out for the season.