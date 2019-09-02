South Carolina QB Jake Bentley ‘to miss some time’ with injury, per reports

Here’s what Jake Bentley looked like after the UNC game Jake Bentley and the South Carolina football team go through the alma mater on Saturday after the loss to UNC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jake Bentley and the South Carolina football team go through the alma mater on Saturday after the loss to UNC.

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley “is going to miss some time” with an undisclosed injury, local radio host Heath Cline reported Monday.

“My understanding is that he’s going to miss some time at minimum,” Cline said. “At least short term, Jake Bentley is not going to be out there.”

A school spokesman told The State he could not confirm anything on the injury front. Will Muschamp meets with the media at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday ahead of this week’s home opener against Charleston Southern.

Soon after Cline’s report, WACH Fox’s Mike Uva reported it would be a six-week injury with a broken foot and that true freshman Ryan Hilinski has been informed he will start at QB.

Breaking: Ryan Hilinski has been informed from the USC coaching staff that he will start this week at QB for the Gamecocks and moving forward, per source. One source told me Bentley is expected to be out at least 6 weeks with a broken foot but it could be longer. @wachfox — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) September 2, 2019

Bentley began his senior season at USC by completing 16-of-30 passes for 142 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He went 2-of-9 for 15 yards and two crushing picks in the fourth quarter, a period the Gamecocks entered leading 20-9. They lost 24-20.

Bentley did not appear to have any kind of limp walking off the field and met with the media following the game.

From the television feed, Bentley didn’t appear to have any issues moving on South Carolina’s second to last drive. He tried to chase down a North Carolina defender who intercepted his final pass and appeared to slip, with receiver Xavier Legette and the defensive back falling on his legs.

On the game-ending sack, his legs were spread wide as we went down with a pair of defenders falling on him.

Sunday evening, Will Muschamp had defended Bentley’s play, but said there would be some reshuffling on offense.

“It’s not on one person,” the Gamecocks coach said Sunday night on a teleconference with reporters, nodding to Jake Bentley, “and I know everybody wants to blame one guy for it. But it’s not the case. He needs to play better at that position, but we need to play better around him. And we didn’t do it.”

The senior missed one game last season with a knee injury. Michael Scarnecchia stepped in and led USC to a win against Missouri.

Hilinski, a four-star recruit and California product, beat Dakereon Joyner for the No 2 job behind Bentley late in camp.

As a senior, Hilinski threw for 2,771 yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He saw his team riddled with injuries, decimating his offensive line and robbing him of top playmakers. As a junior, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound passer had 3,749 yards, 36 touchdowns, six interceptions and completed nearly 70 percent of his passes.

He was rated as the No. 64 player in the country by 247 Sports.

Bentley came into this season with sights set on numerous program passing records. He currently sits at 7,527 yards and 55 touchdowns, with the program marks at 9,953 yards and 61 touchdowns. The senior had started 33 games.

Saturday’s performance was Bentley’s third-worst in yardage and fourth-worst in passer rating for a full game.

NEXT

Who: Charleston Southern at South Carolina

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

TV: SEC Network