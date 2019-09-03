Dabo Swinney on Jake Bentley injury: ‘I hate that for him.’

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables previews matchup with Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond had 463 total yards against Tigers in 2018 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond had 463 total yards against Tigers in 2018

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is hoping for the best for injured South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley.

Reports surfaced Monday afternoon that Bentley was injured during USC’s loss to North Carolina over the weekend. Swinney saw the reports and said during his weekly news conference Tuesday morning that he is hoping Bentley can make a full recovery and return to have a strong senior season.

“I don’t know what happened. I did hear about it yesterday. I hate that for him. I hope it’s not as serious as they say. I guess the report was he was going to be out for half the year or something. Hopefully it’s not,” Swinney said. “The kid’s worked really hard. He’s a great young man. He’s a product of this state and I know is committed to his team. And I know he’s put the work in to be the best that he can be.”

Bentley has faced Clemson three times during his career and is 0-3 against the Tigers. He completed 32-of-50 passes for 510 yards and five touchdowns against Clemson in a 56-35 loss last season.

“You hate to see anybody lose their opportunity, especially their season year. It’s tough,” Swinney said. “It’s part of the game. We all know that. My heart goes out to him and hopefully he can recover.”