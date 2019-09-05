Now healthy, former Gamecock excited to face old team with Charleston Southern

Former Gamecock Darin Smalls discusses facing former team Charleston Southern's Darin Smalls began his college career at Southern and will face the Gamecocks on Sept. 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charleston Southern's Darin Smalls began his college career at Southern and will face the Gamecocks on Sept. 7, 2019.

The Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility had a different look than the last time Darin Smalls was in it more than three years ago.

“They definitely upgraded the place,” Smalls said Wednesday as he looked around at some of the pictures of Gamecock greats like Connor Shaw and Marcus Lattimore that adorn the 4-year-old facility.

The defensive back spent 2015 and spring of 2016 as a member of the Gamecock football team but never played in a game before transferring to Charleston Southern.

The Buccaneers play South Carolina on Saturday but are spending the week practicing, eating, watching film and using the school’s weight room as they prepare for the game. The threat of Hurricane Dorian led CSU to shut down for evacuation. That led to the football team staying in Charlotte, North Carolina, and driving each day to Columbia for practice.

“At first, I was like, ‘That is coincidence going right back where I left to practice in.’ Overall the journey has been great and I am happy to be back,” Smalls said. “We have been doing a lot of traveling and everyone has been doing a good job adjusting to our schedule.”

Smalls is one of two former Gamecocks on the CSU roster. Darius Douglas, a former walk-on at USC from Berkeley High School, didn’t make the trip with the Bucs and is recovering from injury.

Smalls was a three-star recruit coming out of Summerville High School and part of the Gamecocks’ 2014 signing class. But injuries, starting in his senior year of high school, put a damper on his time with the Gamecocks.

As a senior at Summerville, Smalls tore his ACL during a game against rival Goose Creek. The injury ended his senior year after a promising start. Smalls had 10 tackles, returned an interception for a touchdown, scored on a 76-yard reception and scored twice on punt returns.

Despite the injury, USC honored his scholarship but Smalls didn’t arrive on campus until January 2015 as he continued to rehab his injury.

Smalls redshirted in 2015 before deciding to transfer in March of the following year to be closer to home. He played eight games for CSU in 2016 before redshirting again in 2017. Last year, he had 13 tackles and forced a fumble for the Buccaneers, playing on special teams and in the secondary.

“Injuries, they suck and it takes a while to be back from them at times,” Smalls said. ”I believe on the totem pole, I’m at the top of my recovery from injuries. I don’t battle with pain while I am running anymore, and I am back to full speed and you will see that soon.”

Smalls is looking forward to Saturday and being in full uniform while running out of the tunnel, something he never got to do while he was at USC.

“Great feeling to be at Willy B and see the 80,000 strong,” Smalls said.

USC connections on CSU roster

Darrin Smalls, DB

Darius Douglas, QB

Midlands connections on CSU roster

Jonathan Earl, RB, Airport HS

Craig Johnson, TE, Swansea HS

Jordan Carr, S, Lexington HS

Terrence Wilson, RB, Batesburg-Leesville

Gabe Harmon, LB, Newberry HS

Stephen Haralambis, OL, Chapin HS