Gameday Guide: USC vs. Charleston Southern game details, TV info, depth chart

South Carolina is coming off a disheartening loss to North Carolina to open the season. The Gamecocks are home and face off against Charleston Southern with a new QB at the helm. What you need to know:

What time do the Gamecocks play?

Who: Charleston Southern (0-1) at South Carolina (0-1)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)

Series history: This is the first meeting between the two schools.

Gamecock Walk: Approx. 9:45 a.m.

TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, play-by-play; DJ Shockley, analysis; Dawn Davenport, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 135/XM 190

Stream: WatchESPN

Line: None listed

Weather: Sunny, with a high of 94. A zero percent chance of rain through the game. Around 94 degrees at kickoff, 90 at the end of the game.

South Carolina aims to bounce back from the opener. The Gamecocks raced out to being double-digit favorites and then took a loss to a UNC team that won five games combined in 2017 and 2018.

The debut of freshman QB Ryan Hilinski will have a lot of focus. The four-star passer has a lot of ability, but he’ll be asked to do a ton early. If he can show well, it might bode well for the team going forward.

As with any FCS team, an upset here would be monumental for CSU. The Buccaneers are .500 the past two years and got knocked around by Furman in Autry Denson’s coaching debut.

The teams, by the numbers





USC CSU Points/Game 20 13 Opp. Points/Game 24 46 Yds. Rushing/Game 128 216 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 238 379 Yds. Pass/Game 142 192 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 245 140 Avg. Yds./Game 270 377 Opp. Total Yds/Game 483 509

South Carolina players to watch

1. South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski is about to get his first-ever college action. He threw for 3,749 yards as a high school junior and then dealt with attrition all around him as he led his senior year team to five wins. He’s the first true freshman to start for USC since Jake Bentley and the fourth since at least the middle of the Lou Holtz era.

2. Wide receiver Bryan Edwards will have a crucial job as a top option for Hilinski, a pass catcher who can go up and get balls. Edwards was held to 7 yards in the opener, but put up 846 yards last season.

3. Senior safety J.T. Ibe missed the opener with a chest injury, after missing most of last season. The hope is for him to stabilize a secondary that had its share of issues against UNC.

Charleston Southern players to watch

1. Quarterback Jack Chambers completed 18-of-25 passes for 192 yards, while running for 24 yards and a score in the 46-13 loss to Furman. He didn’t have any turnovers, but was sacked five times. The redshirt sophomore from Georgia has only made two career starts.

2. Defensive end Nate Salley was perhaps Charleston Southern’s biggest bright spot in the Furman loss. The senior captain recorded nine tackles, including three for loss and a sack.

3. Guard Stephen Haralambis attended the same Chapin High School of Gamecocks Hank Manos and Will Register. The senior has made 21 career starts.

