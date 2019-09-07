Gamecocks get second opinion on Bentley injury. Decision soon for what happens next

Injured USC QB Jake Bentley cheers on his teammates South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley supports his teammates ahead of the game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley supports his teammates ahead of the game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said the foot injury Jake Bentley suffered against North Carolina could have ended his season.

And Saturday, Muschamp was mum where things will go.

Bentley got a second opinion on if he’ll need surgery for a Lisfranc injury. Surgery would end his season, but if he doesn’t need it, he could possibly be back on the field in as little as six weeks. That means possibly missing five games.

Muschamp said the team got the opinion — declining to reveal specifics — but he wanted to meet with Jake and Bobby Bentley on Sunday to talk over the best course of action.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For now, four-star freshman Ryan Hilinski will step in for the program’s fourth-leading passer. Bentley opened the season poised to take down the program’s yardage and touchdown records.

Hilinski threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns in his debut Saturday.

If the injury lingers into the start of November or he has surgery, there is a possible scenario in which Bentley redshirts.