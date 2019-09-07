Hilinski shines, Gamecocks set records in rout of Charleston Southern

Injured USC QB Jake Bentley cheers on his teammates South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley supports his teammates ahead of the game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley supports his teammates ahead of the game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

It’s Charleston Southern. Middling, FCS, still-under-NCAA-probation Charleston Southern.

But for a South Carolina football fan base eager to put last week’s demoralizing season-opener behind them, the opponent hardly mattered. All that mattered was No. 3.

In his first career start, true freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski displayed all the poise, ability and accuracy Carolina could have asked for and more, leading the Gamecocks to a 72-10 thumping of CSU at Williams-Brice Stadium.

It’s the most points USC (1-1) has scored under coach Will Muschamp.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

And yes, the Buccaneers are worlds away from what awaits Hilinski and the Gamecocks next weekend in national title contender Alabama. But the numbers are still among the most impressive ever for a South Carolina quarterback in his debut — 24 caught passes, 282 yards, three total touchdowns and an 80% completion rate.

That percentage was even better early on — Hilinski completed all 12 passes he attempted in the first quarter. As the coaching staff seemed to ease him into the game, none of those throws went for more than 15 yards, and USC’s first three touchdowns all came on runs; senior Rico Dowdle, redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner and Hilinski himself all found the end zone to cap off long drives.

Once the second quarter started, though, Hilinski was unleashed. A 17-yard strike to junior OrTre Smith set up his first career passing touchdown, a 10-yard slant to senior Bryan Edwards, and on the very next drive, Hilinski found Edwards in stride for a perfectly-placed 60-yard score. That put South Carolina up 35-3.

A couple more deep shots throughout the quarter missed their mark, but Hilinski added two more completions of 19 and 24 yards on the final drive of the half to set up another Dowdle touchdown run, putting USC up 44-3 and breaking the program record for points in a half.

Midway through the third quarter, Hilinski did throw his first career interception in the face of pressure, ending his day with the Gamecocks up 51-3. In his place, Joyner took over and led an almost exclusively rush-based attack, complete with a pair of long touchdown runs from freshman Kevin Harris and one from senior Mon Denson to punctuate the rout.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski — could it be anyone else? The rookie led the team onto the field before the game and was ready for the spotlight. His enthusiasm showed throughout and he looked every bit the QB of the future.

Play of the game: That 60-yard pass from Hilinski to Edwards could hardly have been better placed to a more wide-open receiver. Given how much that haunted South Carolina last week, it was surely a relief to see for Muschamp.

Stat of the game: 775 yards of offense, a school record. The Gamecocks never punted.

THREE OBSERVATIONS

Defensive domination: Hilinski will get the headlines, and rightfully so, but the Gamecock defense needed a bounceback performance and got one, minus a 44-yard run in the first quarter. USC came away with three interceptions and eight tackles for loss on the day and limited Charleston Southern to less than three yards per play in the first half, before the starters came out.

Ground game: With 493 rushing yards, South Carolina broke yet another program record. USC’s rushers averaged 13 yards per attempt, with five Gamecocks totaling more than 50 yards and two topping 100.

Muse’s debut: One of the few hiccups all day came on the second drive of the game, as tight end Nick Muse lost a fumble after making his first catch. Playing his first game since receiving an NCAA waiver to become immediately eligible, Muse bounced back with a 12-yard catch in the third quarter that was initially called a touchdown but later ruled out at the 1-yard line.

NEXT

Who: Alabama at South Carolina

When: 3:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

TV: CBS