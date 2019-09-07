Last game, Nick Muse was on the couch. This week, he was catching passes for USC

What Coach Muschamp said about Hilinski, 72-10 win over Charleston Southern South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, after the Gamecocks' win over Charleston Southern. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, after the Gamecocks' win over Charleston Southern.

What a difference a week made for Nick Muse.

The South Carolina junior transfer tight end sat with his dog and a few friends back home in North Carolina, he said, for the Gamecocks’ season-opener against North Carolina.

Muse gave his game tickets to his parents and then sat on the couch, watching USC drop the 24-20 game to the Tar Heels while he awaited news from the NCAA regarding his transfer from William & Mary. That news finally came late Friday afternoon when the NCAA granted Muse his waiver, allowing him to play the next two years for the Gamecocks.

Muse played two seasons at William & Mary, an FCS school, before deciding to transfer to USC — a move that normally requires a student-athlete to sit out for one season.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pounder was in uniform Saturday for the Gamecocks and saw action in the 72-10 victory.

“When I heard the news, it was about 5:30 (Friday) and we had a meeting at 6,” Muse said. “It was exciting. All my teammates were loving it and enjoying it.”

Muse shook off a fumble on his first catch and finished with two catches for 22 yards.

“It was a humbling experience,” Muse said of the fumble. “It is like getting your toes in the water. I missed the UNC game and I was waiting for months to see if I could play or not. Then I play and that is the first play. It is humbling, but I enjoyed it though. I came to the sideline with a grin on my face, knowing I am going to do my job next time.”

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp talked after the game about how happy he was to have Muse in the lineup Saturday and going forward. Muse provides depth for the Gamecocks at tight end.

The Gamecocks lost projected projected starter Kiel Pollard to a career-ending spinal condition. USC also lost Evan Hinson, who decided to transfer and focus on basketball.

Last season at William & Mary, Muse had 30 catches for 453 yards in seven games.

“I don’t feel there is any pressure on me at all,” Muse said. “I played college ball for two years. I know William & Mary is not 90,000 people watching. But there are some athletes everywhere. I am enjoying it for the most part. Muschamp has a lot of faith in me so that is a good thing. (Tight ends coach) Bobby Bentley respects my game and he knows what I can do to help the team out.”

More on Hilinski

How Ryan Hilinski’s first start compares to other USC starting QB debuts in the last 25 years:

▪ Ryan Hilinski, Sept. 7, 2019 vs. Charleston Southern - 24-30 282 yards 2 TD, rush TD (Win)

▪ Jake Bentley, Oct. 22, 2016 vs. UMass - 17-26 201 yards, 2 TDs (Win)

▪ Brandon McIlwain, Sept. 16, 2016 vs. East Carolina - 16-28 195 yards, 34 yards rush 2 TDs (Win)

▪ Lorenzo Nunez, Sept. 26, 2015 vs. UCF -12-22 184 yards 2 TDs, 123 yards rush (Win)

▪ Dylan Thompson, Sept. 8, 2012 vs. East Carolina - 21-37, 330 yards 3 TDs (Win)

▪ Connor Shaw, Oct 8, 2011 vs. Kentucky - 26-39 311 yards, 4 TDs, 42 yards rush (Win)

▪ Stephen Garcia, Sept. 18, 2008 vs. LSU - 14-26 215 yards TD (Loss)

▪ Chris Smelley, Sept. 1, 2007 vs. Louisiana - 10-14 101 yards, TD (Win)

▪ Blake Mitchell, Sept. 1, 2005 vs. UCF - 18-23 330 yards, 3 TDs (Win)

▪ Syvelle Newton, Sept. 18, 2004 vs. South Florida - 13-23 324 yards 4 TDs, 39 yards rush (Win)

▪ Steve Taneyhill, Oct. 17, 1992 vs. Mississippi State - 7-14 183 yards, 2 TDs (Win)

Edwards moving up in record books

South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards continues his assault on the Gamecock record books. The senior caught two touchdowns Saturday against Charleston Southern and is now tied for sixth all-time with Pharoh Cooper.

Edwards also moved up to third on the school’s all-time catch list with 169. He is tied with Sterling Sharpe and 39 away from Kenny McKinley’s school record of 207.

Notable

Announced attendance was 70,968. … Parker White’s 47-yard FG tied his career long, which came against Tennessee on Oct. 14, 2017. … Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers was the honorary starter for the game. … Running back Kevin Harris became the first true freshman to score three TDs in a game since Marcus Lattimore against Troy in 2010.