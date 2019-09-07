NC State pastes Western Carolina to improve to 2-0

NC State dominates Western Carolina N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter (88) pulls in an 18-yard reception while defended by Western Carolina defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. (13) during the first half. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter (88) pulls in an 18-yard reception while defended by Western Carolina defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. (13) during the first half.

N.C. State didn’t score a touchdown and was out-gained in the first quarter by Western Carolina. Then the Wolfpack found its running game in the second quarter.

Freshman Bam Knight ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns to lead N.C. State to a 41-0 win over the out-matched Catamounts on Saturday.

N.C. State (2-0) got its ground game in gear to build up a 24-0 lead at the half. The Wolfpack has won 32 straight games over lower-level Division I opponents.

This one wasn’t anything like last year’s hard-fought 24-13 win over James Madison. The Catamounts (0-2), without their starting quarterback, didn’t have an answer after basically playing the Wolfpack to a standstill after one quarter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

N.C. State’s offense got off to a sluggish start with only 57 yards in the first quarter. The Catamounts, with quarterback Tyrie Adams suspended, were able to pick up 61 yards in the first quarter.

Sophomore running back Ricky Person finished off N.C. State’s first touchdown drive with four straight runs for 29 yards. His 6-yard at 8:24 in the second quarter finally got the Wolfpack in the end zone.

The next possession, Knight took the last five carries for 45 yards and a 17-0 lead at 3:56 in the second quarter.

Quarterback Matt McKay ran a near perfect 2-minute drive to push the Wolfpack’s advantage to 24-0 at the half. McKay led the offense on an eight-play, 68-yard drive in 1 minute and 52 seconds.

McKay’s 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cary Angeline gave the Wolfpack plenty of cushion at the half. McKay finished 18 of 28 for 200 yards with the touchdown.

First down

Freshman receiver Keyon Lesane showed some speed with a run for 22 yards, on a jet sweep, and two catches for 19 yards. With C.J. Riley out for the year with a knee injury, N.C. State needs one of the younger receivers to step up.

Touchdown

N.C. State’s defense didn’t give up a touchdown for the second straight game. It hasn’t done that to open a season since opening the 1991 season with consecutive shutouts (Virginia Tech and Kent State).

Offsides

Matt McKay got a little sloppy in the third quarter. He had two chances to throw a touchdown, one to receiver Thayer Thomas and one to tight end Cary Angeline, and missed both throws long on the same drive.

ICYMI

Senior cornerback Nick McCloud sat out the game with an undisclosed injury as a precaution. Senior defensive end James Smith-Williams was sidelined after the first half, likely as a precaution, with the first road game of the season (West Virginia) coming up next Saturday.

Key numbers

3 Number of shutouts by N.C. State during Dave Doeren’s seven seasons. The most recent one, before Saturday, was a 35-0 win over Eastern Kentucky in 2015.

9 Carries for walk-on junior running back Will Dabbs, who ran for 43 yards for the Wolfpack.